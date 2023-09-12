OPP investigating after officers attempt to kill deer with axe in Kenora, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said the force is investigating after a video appearing to show officers “attempting to dispatch a suffering deer” began circulating on social media.
In a tweet on Tuesday, OPP said it was aware of an incident in Kenora, Ont., where officers attempted to “dispatch” the deer “using the side of an axe.”
Police told Global News the incident occurred on Sept. 3.
“This video is disturbing,” the tweet read. “This is not the way officers are trained or expected to deal with this scenario. An investigation is underway.”
In a post on its website, the non-profit organization Animal Justice said the incident occurred after officers had been called near downtown Kenora regarding a deer that had been hit by a vehicle.
The group said it has filed a complaint against the OPP officers over what it says is “the cruel and likely illegal treatment of an injured deer.”
