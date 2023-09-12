Ontario man facing charges in child exploitation probe that includes victim in U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario man is facing multiple charges in a child exploitation probe that alleges he made inappropriate communications with several young victims, including one in the United States.

OPP say the investigation was launched in early August after an internet crimes watchdog in Oklahoma City received a complaint centered around indecent communications via Snapchat between a young girl and a man in Brantford, Ont.

Local detectives say a connection has also been made between the accused and some 20 other female youths who shared intimate photos of themselves, typically coerced by some type of “threat or extortion.”

Local police and OPP seized materials connected with the investigation during execution of a search warrant at a Brantford residence last Wednesday.

The accused is facing 14 charges so far, including three counts of extortion, four counts of luring a child and three offences related to the creation of child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to an ongoing investigation, and the prospect there are more victims, OPP says the identity of the accused is not being released.

They are seeking information from other potential victims and anticipate additional charges could be laid.