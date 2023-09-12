Suspect sought after break-in, arson reported at Richmond Hill comedy club: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a break and enter was reported at a comedy club in Richmond Hill, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Aug. 22 at around 11 a.m., police were called to the club on York Boulevard near East Beaver Creek Road for reports of a break and enter and attempted arson.

“When officers arrived on scene, they found the front doors of the business had been smashed open,” police said in a news release. “The suspect poured an unknown accelerant over tables and then ignited it, causing damage in the business.”

The force released video footage of the incident that also appears to show an unknown suspect pouring an unknown liquid on the table and around the business.

Police said it is believed that the suspect entered the business at around 2 a.m. but was scared away by a delivery truck driver who arrived shortly after.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, possibly with a Calvin Klein logo, a black face mask, dark pants and light-coloured shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.