Health

College of Physicians calls on Quebec to recognize systemic racism in health system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2023 2:58 pm
Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière responds to the Opposition during question period, at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Quebec government still refuses to recognize the existence of systemic racism, but are pushing ahead with a cultural security bill for Indigenous people in the health network. View image in full screen
Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière responds to the Opposition during question period, at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Quebec government still refuses to recognize the existence of systemic racism, but are pushing ahead with a cultural security bill for Indigenous people in the health network. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s College of Physicians says the government is taking a “paternalistic and colonialist” approach with new legislation aimed at improving the treatment of Indigenous people in the health network.

The professional order overseeing the province’s doctors was the first group to testify at two days of consultations on a bill aimed at instituting a “cultural safety approach” toward Indigenous patients.

Medical experts call for race-based health data amid ongoing discrimination against patients

The college says in a written brief presented to a legislature committee that it will be hard for the government to ensure care is provided with respect for a patient’s cultural identity if it does not first acknowledge the systemic racism in the health network.

The college says the scope of the cultural safety bill should be broadened to include all vulnerable groups, including Indigenous groups, who it says must be given a role in drafting the bill.

Racism partly to blame for unequal health care provided to Indigenous women: PHAC
The Coalition Avenir Québec government has steadfastly refused to recognize the existence of systemic racism, and Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière says the bill is a first step toward improving quality of care.

Quebec’s refusal to recognize systemic racism has prevented the government from adopting Joyce’s Principle, a series of measures proposed by the Atikamekw community to ensure equitable access to health care after an Atikamekw woman died in a Joliette, Que., hospital in 2020.

In his opening remarks Tuesday, Lafrenière honoured the memory of Joyce Echaquan, the mother of seven who filmed health-care staff making insults and derogatory comments towards her shortly before her death.

Indigenous health professionals claim little has changed since Joyce Echaquan’s death
© 2023 The Canadian Press

