See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Toronto Argonauts can punch their ticket to the East Division final Friday night.

Toronto (10-1) can clinch first place in the East Division with a road win over the Montreal Alouettes (6-6).

That would give the Argos home-field advantage for the conference final Nov. 11.

Even if the Argos lose, they’d clinch a home playoff game Saturday if the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-3) defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-7) at Tim Hortons Field.