Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver Chinatown festival stabbing suspect has a long history of violence

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Man charged in Chinatown festival attack has long history of violence'
Man charged in Chinatown festival attack has long history of violence
The man charged in the Chinatown stabbing incident has a long history of violence. Including being found not criminally responsible for the killing of his own daughter. Rumina Daya has more on Blair Donnelly's past.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The man charged with randomly stabbing three people at a festival in Chinatown Sunday night was previously charged in 2006 with killing his daughter.

Blair Evan Donnelly said God wanted him to kill his 16-year-old daughter, Stephanie, when they were living in Kitimat, B.C.

According to court documents, on Nov. 23, 2006, Donnelly went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife, stabbing his daughter several times, first in the chest and then in the neck.

After the attack, Donnelly went to the church and prayed, according to the documents.

On Jan. 23, 2008, a judge found Donnelly not criminally responsible due to mental disorder in the second-degree murder of his daughter.

He was sent to the forensic psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam, Colony Farm.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Suspect charged in Chinatown triple stabbing'
Suspect charged in Chinatown triple stabbing

In 2009, Donnelly was before the courts again in Surrey.

That file is currently sealed, but according to a 2011 report by Kim Bolan in the Vancouver Sun, the B.C. Review Board granted Donnelly unescorted leave and a violent incident involving a weapon took place.

Bolan said that in February 2009, Donnelly was granted unsupervised community visits up to 28 days in length. It was during one of these visits in October later that year that he stabbed a friend and was held criminally responsible for that incident.

On Monday, Vancouver police Chief Const. Adam Palmer said Donnelly was out on a day pass when he allegedly stabbed three people in an unprovoked attack at a family event in Chinatown Sunday night.

Trending Now

The stabbings left a Burnaby couple in their 60s and a Vancouver woman in her 20s with severe but non-life-threatening injuries, Palmer confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

All of the victims were ethnically Asian, he added, but the motive for the attack remains under investigation.

Click to play video: '‘It’s a neighbourhood known for its resilience: Chinatown community advocate on impact of attack'
‘It’s a neighbourhood known for its resilience: Chinatown community advocate on impact of attack

The B.C. Review Board declined to comment on the case on Monday.

However, the board did confirm that in April an order was made in Donnelly’s case, which stated that any community access, escorted or unescorted, was up to the discretion of the director.

— with files from Rumina Daya and The Canadian Press

More on Crime
ChinatownChinatown stabbingChinatown festival stabbingLight Up ChinatownLight Up Chinatown stabbingChinatown festival stabbing suspectChinatown stabbing suspectChinatown stabbing suspect historyLight Up Chinatown stabbing suspectStabbing suspect ChinatownSuspect in stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices