Sask. schools converting shared spaces into classrooms to manage overcrowding

As the enrolment report deadline for Saskatchewan schools approaches, divisions are getting creative in handling overpopulated classrooms while capacity fluctuates.

“We have had to work closely with the schools to be creative in converting break out spaces, art rooms, science rooms into classrooms to accommodate for an increase in growth,” said Luisa Jiocoli-Clark, superintendent for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

She noted that in Saskatoon, the Evergreen and Stonebridge neighbourhoods are seeing higher enrolment rates than other areas of the city.

“It’s new neighbourhoods that are still being built out.”

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Samantha Becotte said the group predicted overcrowded classrooms this year, saying they are a result of a decade of underfunded education in the province.

Becotte said she has seen classes reaching upwards of 30 students per class and urban classrooms hitting 40 or more in some cases.

“I’ve heard from teachers in northern areas that have 36 students show up at school for their first day of class and they didn’t have enough desks for those kids. They were left to sit on the floor or sit on a side bench.”

According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, the average class size of a Saskatchewan school for the 2022/2023 school year was 22 students.

Enrolment reports for this school year won’t be sent to the province until Sept. 30 and class sizes are still subject to change.

“Making any comments about this year’s enrolment prior to September 30th would be premature and speculative,” read an email from Regina Public Schools.

They noted that the Harbour Landing and South East neighbourhoods have seen tremendous growth this year and the schools in the areas are near capacity.

“Regina Public Schools strives to balance class sizes by allocating teacher and classroom supports appropriately,” Regina Public Schools said. “That may mean moving teachers and Educational Assistants to where there is enrolment growth. You will no doubt hear that some teachers may move classrooms and even schools in the next few weeks.”

But Becotte said it isn’t only growing class sizes that are causing issues in the school divisions.

“We are also seeing the complexities and the needs of our students growing as well.”

She said over the last five years, there has been a 40-per cent increase in the number of students that need additional supports.

“If teachers aren’t able to go around the class and check on students one on one and not just be running from one student to the next to the next that have their hands up…”

Becotte said these issues could be addressed through more funding to the provincial education budget.

“We need it to be consistent and we need it to be reliable. You can’t hire additional staff if you don’t know if that funding is going to be there next year or the year after.”

Becotte said she met with the new education minister on Monday to talk about classroom issues and funding gaps.

“I reminded the minister that actions speak louder than words and I’ve heard words before come from politicians in this province, but I need to start seeing some actions. The kids needs to start seeing their education as a priority for this province.”

The Regina Catholic School division said that they are up over 1,000 new students this fall, which will impact funding.

“A dramatic jump like that certainly has us busy adding staff, arranging for physical space for classrooms, and finding more desks and other learning materials, which in turn impacts the budget,” read a statement from the division to Global News.

The Saskatoon Public School division said they need more schools in the city to satisfy the enrolment increases.

“The school division has seen steady enrolment growth in the east and northeast parts of Saskatoon especially and new schools in that area of the city would serve the growing populations in those communities,” read a statement from Saskatoon Public Schools.

In a statement to Global News, the Ministry of Education said they did not have a hand in controlling classroom sizes, saying it was up to school divisions.

“Class size decisions are made by school divisions at the local level, allowing flexibility to respond to unique conditions and needs,” read the statement.

Despite organizations drawing attention to overcrowded and underfunded classrooms, the government insisted that they are committed to funding enrolment.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to funding enrolment growth. That is why on June 1, 2023, the province announced an additional $40 million to Saskatchewan’s school divisions to support enrolment growth and the complexity of today’s classrooms.

“$20 million of this new funding will ensure that enrolment growth above initial school division projections for the 2023-24 school year is fully funded. Enrolment growth funding is provided to school divisions based on actual enrolments to ensure the funding is allocated where the needs are highest.

“The other $20 million will be available for school divisions to hire classroom and other support staff to respond to the challenges of classroom complexity for the 2023-24 school year. This additional funding brings the operating budget for Saskatchewan’s 27 school divisions to a record investment of $2.08 billion for the 2023-24 school year, an increase of $89.4 million or 4.5 per cent over the 2022-23 school year.”