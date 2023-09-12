A brush of bad luck as white paint leaks over busy Montreal highway

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal motorists on Highway 40 were in for a surprise Tuesday morning as the busy highway got an unintentional makeover.

The new look was created thanks to a transport ruck carrying a load of white paint.

Quebec’s transport ministry told Global News it appears the containers in which the paint was stored were leaking, causing the paint to spill onto the road covering all three eastbound lanes.

The spill happened during the peak of the morning rush hour at around 7:45 a.m. near the Côte-Vertu exit in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough.

Suivi — #A40 est (Transcanadienne) avant Cavendish // déversement de peinture 🎨 // #A40 FERMÉE en direction EST à la hauteur de Côte-Vertu (durée indéterminée) 🚧 — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) September 12, 2023

Eastbound Highway 40 was closed following unexpected paint job, but not before several vehicles rolled on through helping spread the mess across all three lanes.

As of noon, Highway 40 East remained closed between Côte-Vertu and Cavendish, as crews proceeded with the difficult task of cleaning up.

Transports Quebec said it’s not yet known how long the cleanup will take describing the task as a “complex operation.”

Global News reached out to the trucking company involved in the incident on Tuesday morning, but they had yet to be made aware of the spill.