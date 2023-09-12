Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

A brush of bad luck as white paint leaks over busy Montreal highway

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 12:24 pm
Highway 40 spill leaves eastbound lanes covered in white paint. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Highway 40 spill leaves eastbound lanes covered in white paint. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Felicia Parrillo/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal motorists on Highway 40 were in for a surprise Tuesday morning as the busy highway got an unintentional makeover.

The new look was created thanks to a transport ruck carrying a load of white paint.

Quebec’s transport ministry told Global News it appears the containers in which the paint was stored were leaking, causing the paint to spill onto the road covering all three eastbound lanes.

The spill happened during the peak of the morning rush hour at around 7:45 a.m. near the Côte-Vertu exit in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough.

Story continues below advertisement

Eastbound Highway 40 was closed following unexpected paint job, but not before several vehicles rolled on through helping spread the mess across all three lanes.

As of noon, Highway 40 East remained closed between Côte-Vertu and Cavendish, as crews proceeded with the difficult task of cleaning up.

Trending Now

Transports Quebec said it’s not yet known how long the cleanup will take describing the task as a “complex operation.”

Global News reached out to the trucking company involved in the incident on Tuesday morning, but they had yet to be made aware of the spill.

Click to play video: 'More orange construction cones on the horizon for Montreal drivers this fall'
More orange construction cones on the horizon for Montreal drivers this fall

 

More on Canada
Montreal trafficTransports QuebecHighway 40Montreal paint spillPaint mess Montreal roadPaint Montreal highwayPaint spill Hwy. 40White paint highway 40
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices