Vehicle clocked going more than twice the speed limit in Guelph

One Brampton woman’s car was taken off the road after police say she was clocked going more than twice the speed limit.
Just after 6 p.m. on Monday, police said an officer was tracking speeds using radar on Maltby Road.
A 2021 Mercedes was reportedly seen driving 136 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
A 20-year-old from Brampton has been charged.
Her licence has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
