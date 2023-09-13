Menu

Crime

Vehicle clocked going more than twice the speed limit in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 13, 2023 9:04 am
A Brampton woman's heavy foot has left her without a car or driver's license for a while. Police say a 20-year-old was clocked going over twice the speed limit in Guelph on Monday. View image in full screen
One Brampton woman’s car was taken off the road after police say she was clocked going more than twice the speed limit.

Just after 6 p.m. on Monday, police said an officer was tracking speeds using radar on Maltby Road.

A 2021 Mercedes was reportedly seen driving 136 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

A 20-year-old from Brampton has been charged.

Her licence has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

