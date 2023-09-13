Menu

Crime

Family member accused of stealing, selling jewelry from home in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 11:57 am
A person was struck by a CN Rail train near the VIA Rail station in Cobourg, Ont., on July 15, 2023. View image in full screen
A person was struck by a CN Rail train near the VIA Rail station in Cobourg, Ont., on July 15, 2023. File
A Cobourg, Ont., man faces charges following an investigation into a theft at a home.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Sept. 4 police received a report of the theft of jewelry from a residence. It’s believed the theft occurred sometime in early August.

Police say their investigation determined a family member of the complainant had taken the jewelry from the home and sold the items.

A 41-year-old man from Cobourg was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg.

