Family member accused of stealing, selling jewelry from home in Cobourg: police

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces charges following an investigation into a theft at a home.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Sept. 4 police received a report of the theft of jewelry from a residence. It’s believed the theft occurred sometime in early August.
Police say their investigation determined a family member of the complainant had taken the jewelry from the home and sold the items.
A 41-year-old man from Cobourg was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
He was released on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg.
