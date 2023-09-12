Menu

Crime

Man sent to hospital following evening shooting in east Hamilton park: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 9:33 am
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say a 35-year-old man was shot in Montgomery Park on the city's eastside Sept. 11, 2023. Global News
A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in an east Hamilton, Ont., park on Monday night.

Police say the man, 35, was shot multiple times in an incident at Montgomery Park not far from the Queenston Traffic Circle around 8:30 p.m.

Two people were seen fleeing the scene, a man and a female, following the shooting.

A 41-year-old man would later be taken into custody after he was found in possession of a handgun near a private residence on Weir St. South.

He’s now facing an attempted murder charge and six other offences, according to a police spokesperson.

Investigators say the woman they are seeking is considered to be a witness. She’s believed to be between 30 and 40 years old and was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt.

Police say the victim was likely living in a tent in the area.

He was listed in stable condition as of Tuesday morning and expected to survive.

ShootingHamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton CrimeHamilton ShootingMontgomery Parkmontgomery park shootingqueenston road traffic circle
