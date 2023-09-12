Menu

Canada

Justin Trudeau heads home from India after being delayed by plane troubles

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2023 7:29 am
Trudeau’s delayed departure from India proves awkward amid political tensions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.

Trudeau and the Canadian delegation that had attended the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi was set to depart for Ottawa on Sunday, but the plane was grounded over an issue discovered during pre-flight checks.

The CC-150 Polaris plane, part of a fleet that was commissioned in the early 1990s, has been plagued with problems in recent years and is set to be replaced later this fall.

Click to play video: 'G20 summit: Trudeau stuck in New Delhi after plane suffers another technical issue'
G20 summit: Trudeau stuck in New Delhi after plane suffers another technical issue
After the issue was discovered, the Royal Canadian Air Force sent a technician to India with replacement parts and sent a backup plane in case it was needed. The technician was able to fix the issue on the original plane.

The prime minister does not fly commercial for security reasons.

The Liberal caucus is holding a three-day retreat in London, Ont., beginning later Tuesday, and Trudeau was expected to attend.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

