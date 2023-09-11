Police investigate stabbing at Brooks, Alta. residence

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a stabbing in Brooks, Alta., after a man was found with multiple stab wounds at a residence.

The victim, a 61-year-old man from Brooks, was found at the home with multiple injuries, police said. He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

A suspect, a 32-year-old resident of Brooks, was also at the scene and arrested by police. No additional details were provided about either suspect involved.

RCMP started an investigation at the residence, and will continue to look into the matter.

Brooks is located about 190 km southwest of Calgary.