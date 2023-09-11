Regina’s business community prepares for Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30

Send this page to someone via email

Several local retailers in Regina are stocking their shelves with orange shirts and different types of merchandise for Sept. 30 which is known as Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation across Canada.

Regina businesses ensure that proceeds go back to the Indigenous community and the residential school survivors community.

“This helps bring awareness that all children matter, and they are the seeds of our next generation,” said Emily Key, Regina’s Creeland Mini Mart store manager.

“Last year we sold about 2,000 pieces because we did sell out before the 30th.”

Piapot First Nation-owned Creeland Mini Mart sells a variety of Every Child Matters merchandise, and all the proceeds goes to the elders of the First Nation.

For Jarron Yee, the Northgate Medicine Shop Pharmacist and owner, he wanted to ensure all the proceeds of his orange T-shirts stay in Regina, as 100 per cent of the sales will go directly to the Regina Indian Industrial School (RIIS) Commemorative Association.

“It was important for myself, being an Indigenous business owner, to give back to the community,” said Yee. “I’ve teamed up with a local Indigenous artist and graphic designer to design these beautiful shirts as well as the beautiful sign on the back. It’s a way for us to kind of give back to the Indigenous community to raise funds for the non-profit organization.”

Yee will be donating 100 per cent of the orange shirt sales to the Regina Indian Industrial School (RIIS) Commemorative Association.

“I think it’s a fantastic joint opportunity for both the medicine shop in the Northgate Mall as well as Regina Indian Industrial School Commemorative Association,” said Sarah Longman, RIIS Commemorative Association Chair.

“We are always looking for our partners to build in the community, to bring in recognition, but also to highlight the work that we do with the Regina Indian Industrial School Commemorative Association.”

Longman said with the proceeds they are given, they plan to use the money to help with upkeep of the RIIS cemetery repairs and support the annual RIIS feast held on Sept. 29th, which will be open to the general public.

“We ask that people, you know, understand there are protocols in place, you know, connect with someone who understands peace protocols and come and certainly participate,” said Longman.

A list of Regina retailers where orange shirts are sold can be found on the Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan’s website.

