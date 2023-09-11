German club in Regina faces financial difficulties

The German club in Regina is facing some difficult financial times.

The club president, Kerri Van Loosen, says although business is fairly steady it not at the same volume the club used to have, something that started during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they were forced to temporarily close their doors to prevent the spread of the disease.

Sadly, things have not picked back up again and there are loans to be paid back.

“And with the silver loan that we had to take out during COVID, the government won for $60,000. The deadline is Dec. 31st this year, so a few short months away and we have to come up with $60,000 or we’re looking a high interest loan to pay back, which we don’t have extra funds kicking around for another, high interest loan paymen,” Van Loosen said.

“Now, we do have the option to pay $40,000 at one shot to save ourselves. 20,000. But either way, we do not have that money. And we certainly are looking at all avenues.”

Workers at local businesses who used to get lunch at the club now work from home; volunteer numbers have dwindled; and different leagues, like foosball and shuffleboard, that used to rent out the space haven’t been able to get enough interest to restart.

The German club is a non-profit cultural club founded in 1955. The club showcases the German culture through its choir, dance groups, language and schools. Events are also hosted throughout the year.

“We try to keep a lot of our German food within our menu items during our lunches and our evening takeout supper. But it’s a place to come together and we always say it’s like a fellowship, like just come, enjoy our culture, be a part of it, and whatever aspect you want to be and use our space for whatever you’d like to use it for. It’s multipurpose,” Van Loosen said.

Van Loosen fears that at the rate things are going, people would stop coming out and interacting wit each other. When that happens, the clubhouse becomes redundant

“A clubhouse is designed for people to come together and share in whatever activity and whatever else is going on, their interests and such. And if people are no longer wanting to interact with each other or come together, that would be an obsolete thing,” Van Loosen said.

“And I really hope we don’t go down that route, because I know that in my personal opinion, interaction, social interaction is key for our mental health and everything and we will become very awkward people if we if we don’t have interaction.”

It costs about $20,000 a month to operate the club. Volunteers have been fundraising to save their space and exploring the possibility of selling the parking lot across from the building.

But despite the challenges, one event they host hasn’t suffered: Octoberfest

Van Loosen says that last year they filled the hall to its capacity, and hope to do the same this year.

According to Van Loosen, they are a group of people from Moose Jaw, Sask., who come every year to Octoberfest. “A group of 10 of them reserve our table,” she says. “They just love it, they make a whole weekend out of it”

Unfortunately, they would need more than one weekend to save the club.