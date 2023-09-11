Menu

Sports

Cecchini, Boyer and Widmer named new coaches for national skeleton program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2023 4:16 pm
Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton has named Joe Cecchini, Kevin Boyer and Micaela Widmer as its newest coaches for the national skeleton program.

Cecchini will take on the dual role of head coach and technical lead.

After beginning his skeleton career on Canada’s development team from 2006-2012, he went on to compete for Italy at the 2018 Olympics. He has also worked privately with many of Canada’s skeleton athletes over the last two years as a club and international coach at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

Boyer will serve as an assistant technical coach. He represented Canada at the 2018 Olympics and was a member of the national skeleton program for 10 years.

Widmer is set to be team manager of the program and technical coach to North America’s Cup development level athletes. She spent over a decade as a competitive skeleton athlete, competing internationally for both Canada and Switzerland.

Widmer has worked with Cecchini over the last five years as the program lead on all foundational driving schools at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

