Manitoba’s police watchdog investigates serious Winnipeg ORV collision

Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking into an off-road vehicle (ORV) collision that resulted in serious injuries on Sunday in Winnipeg.

On Sept 10, nine minutes after 5 p.m. police made the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) aware of an incident where officers saw an ORV on Mcmkicken Street near Sargent Avenue.

Police reportedly followed and attempted to stop the ORV when it collided with two civilian vehicles at Ellice Avenue and Young Street.

The driver of the ORV was taken to the Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries. The drivers of the other two vehicles, meanwhile, did not require hospitalization.

The resulting injuries meet the definition of a serious injury under IIU regulations, which the IIU is mandated to investigate.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that may assist this investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

