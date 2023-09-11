Menu

Crime

Police investigating after tow truck found engulfed in flames in Oshawa

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 3:40 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a tow truck was reportedly lit on fire in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on Sept. 10 at around 3:10 a.m., officers received a report of a vehicle fire on Capilano Crescent.

“Officers arrived to find a white Chevrolet tow-truck fully engulfed in flames,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Officers said the incident is being treated as an arson.

Anyone with information or who may have video of the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

