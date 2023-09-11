Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

London Knights make another trade with Niagara IceDogs

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted September 11, 2023 7:02 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A week after the the London Knights and Niagara IceDogs worked out a trade for two players and two draft picks, the teams have combined on a deal involving three players and three draft picks.

The Knights have acquired Juan Copeland, a second-round pick in 2026 and a third-round pick in 2026 from Niagara in exchange for forwards Ryan Humphrey and Mathieu Paris.

“(The move) stems from some earlier moves that we had made,” explained London associate general manager Rob Simpson. “After making the trade for Henry (Brzustewicz) we knew that we were going to have to replace some of those draft picks. Obviously the (overage) position is a specialty position and it is hard to find good ones.

“I think that’s why Niagara wanted a guy like Ryan Humphrey. It’s never easy to say goodbye to players like Ryan Humphrey and Mathieu Paris. They are quality people and have been great in our locker room.”

Story continues below advertisement

Copeland is an 18-year-old forward who was selected 22nd overall in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection.

To put that in perspective, it was the same pick the was used to draft Henry Brzustewicz two years later and Brzustewich, due to two compensatory picks that were awarded to other teams was technically a first-round pick.

“Juan has played in the league for a couple of years now and has a ton of skill,” said Simpson. “He plays a pucks possession game and can make plays all over the ice.

Trending Now
More on Sports

London players will begin to head to National Hockey League training camps this week.

Zach Bowen (Edmonton), Jackson Edward (Boston), Isaiah Goerge (N.Y. Isnalders), Oliver Bonk (Philadelphia), Denver Barkey (Philadelphia), Easton Cowan (Toronto), Jacob Julien (Winnipeg) and Kasper Halttunen (San Jose) will all be at their teams respective rookie camps. Landon Sim will be with the St. Louis Blues but will not be participating in on-ice activities as he rehabs an injury.

The Knights will play their next pre-season game on Sept 21 at the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont., against the Erie Otters.

London and the Otters will play the next night at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.

That will be the Knights’ final pre-season game.

Story continues below advertisement

They will open the regular season with a home-and-home against the IceDogs that will bring together a number of former teammates on both sides.

LondonSportsOHLLondon KnightsErie OttersNiagara IceDogsrob simpsonryan humphreymathieu parisOHL regular seasonhenry brzustewichjuan copeland
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices