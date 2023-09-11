Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta government introduces new public safety protocols aimed at addressing crime concerns

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 4:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Some Edmontonians feel unsafe after several violent crimes'
Some Edmontonians feel unsafe after several violent crimes
WATCH: From a riot between opposing cultural groups to a shooting at West Edmonton Mall, plus a homicide on Whyte Avenue, the city has experienced another violent few days and it's leaving residents at a loss Concerns for safety are mounting and as Edmonton Police Service works to address issues, some Edmontonians feel work is not happening fast enough. Sarah Komadina has more. – Aug 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s provincial government announced new protocols on Monday in an effort to address increasing concerns about violence being committed in the province’s major cities.

The new initiatives include the introduction of what the government calls “targeted prosecution units” as well changes to bail practice protocol.

At a news conference in Edmonton, Justice Minister Mickey Amery said the new targeted prosecution units in Alberta’s major urban centres will consist of teams from the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service that will “focus in the increased level of crime and the prosecution of violent criminals in Edmonton and Calgary.”

These prosecutors will work with police to focus on issues specific to the communities, including drug houses, available social supports and their relation to the types of crimes being committed, the province said.

“The position of the Alberta government is absolutely clear: there is no safe haven in Alberta for criminals,” Amery said. “These changes add to our existing efforts to make sure all criminals, especially repeat violent offenders, are held accountable for their actions.”

Story continues below advertisement

The government said changes to the province’s bail protocol will be made in order to prioritize public safety and “take a tough approach on crime caused by repeat violent offenders gang activity.”

“The protocol provides guidance to prosecutors to seek to detain any accused who is a threat to public safety, especially repeat violent offenders, unless the risk to public safety can be addressed by bail conditions,” the government said in a news release. “Prosecutors must evaluate the risk that the accused will commit another offence if released.”

In July, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi wrote a letter to the federal justice minister calling for “immediate action” on bail reform.

More on Crime

Sohi’s letter also pleaded for better release and reintegration plans, given the high concentration of correctional facilities and parolees living in the Edmonton region.

Trending Now

Amery, said Monday he is also ending Alberta’s “triage practice protocol,” which was initiated in 2017.

The government that brought it in said the protocol was aimed at helping prosecutors deal with a court system facing a strain on its resource by focusing on cases that have a better likelihood of conviction and finding ways to resolve cases more quickly.

On Monday, the provincial government said the protocol’s elimination will help to address violent crimes in the community and “ensure all viable charges are prosecuted.”

Story continues below advertisement

“In the absence of needed bail reform from the federal government, Alberta is taking a zero-tolerance approach to ensure citizens are safe and secure in their communities,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis.

“Violence, social disorder and open-air drug use is unacceptable, and we will do everything in our power to take back our streets and ensure they’re safe for Albertans.”

More to come…

CrimeAlberta politicsEdmonton policeAlberta LegislatureSafetypoliticsEPSPublic SafetyViolent crimeBail ReformEdmonton violenceedmonton safetyMike EllisChief Dale McFee
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices