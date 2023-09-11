Alberta government introduces new public safety protocols aimed at addressing crime concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s provincial government announced new protocols on Monday in an effort to address increasing concerns about violence being committed in the province’s major cities.

The new initiatives include the introduction of what the government calls “targeted prosecution units” as well changes to bail practice protocol.

At a news conference in Edmonton, Justice Minister Mickey Amery said the new targeted prosecution units in Alberta’s major urban centres will consist of teams from the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service that will “focus in the increased level of crime and the prosecution of violent criminals in Edmonton and Calgary.”

These prosecutors will work with police to focus on issues specific to the communities, including drug houses, available social supports and their relation to the types of crimes being committed, the province said.

“The position of the Alberta government is absolutely clear: there is no safe haven in Alberta for criminals,” Amery said. “These changes add to our existing efforts to make sure all criminals, especially repeat violent offenders, are held accountable for their actions.”

The government said changes to the province’s bail protocol will be made in order to prioritize public safety and “take a tough approach on crime caused by repeat violent offenders gang activity.”

“The protocol provides guidance to prosecutors to seek to detain any accused who is a threat to public safety, especially repeat violent offenders, unless the risk to public safety can be addressed by bail conditions,” the government said in a news release. “Prosecutors must evaluate the risk that the accused will commit another offence if released.”

In July, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi wrote a letter to the federal justice minister calling for “immediate action” on bail reform.

Sohi’s letter also pleaded for better release and reintegration plans, given the high concentration of correctional facilities and parolees living in the Edmonton region.

Amery, said Monday he is also ending Alberta’s “triage practice protocol,” which was initiated in 2017.

The government that brought it in said the protocol was aimed at helping prosecutors deal with a court system facing a strain on its resource by focusing on cases that have a better likelihood of conviction and finding ways to resolve cases more quickly.

On Monday, the provincial government said the protocol’s elimination will help to address violent crimes in the community and “ensure all viable charges are prosecuted.”

“In the absence of needed bail reform from the federal government, Alberta is taking a zero-tolerance approach to ensure citizens are safe and secure in their communities,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis.

“Violence, social disorder and open-air drug use is unacceptable, and we will do everything in our power to take back our streets and ensure they’re safe for Albertans.”

