2 officers, 1 civilian injured after unmarked police car crash in Vancouver

Two Vancouver officers and one civilian were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday after a collision between an unmarked police car and a private vehicle.

The crash took place around West Broadway and Burrard Street, closing the intersection to traffic for several hours. Police posted about the crash on social media after 7 a.m., and shared that the roadway had been reopened around 10 a.m.

As of Monday at noon, the province’s civilian-led police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of British Columbia, said it had not launched an investigation into the incident.

The IIO investigates all police-related incidents that, through direct action or police inaction, result in death or serious harm, to determine whether an officer has committed an offence.

