Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

NDP MP wants Suncor CEO to tell MPs why company moving away from focus on clean energy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2023 2:23 pm
NDP Natural Resources Critic Charlie Angus (TimminsÑJames Bay) holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 4, 2022. View image in full screen
NDP Natural Resources Critic Charlie Angus holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

NDP MP Charlie Angus says the head of oilsands giant Suncor needs to explain to a House of Commons committee why he’s moving his company’s focus away from clean energy.

CEO Rich Kruger told investors on a conference call last month that the company was spending too much time transitioning to renewable fuels and needed to refocus on its core business of the oilsands.

A week later, during the Liberal cabinet retreat in Charlottetown, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Kruger’s comments underscored why regulation is needed to force oil and gas companies to reduce their emissions.

Angus says after a summer of record global temperatures and devastating wildfires it is clear that no company should be allowed to abandon their responsibility to help fight climate change.

He will seek agreement from other parties to summon Kruger to the natural resources committee when it meets later this month.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal MP and committee member Julie Dabrusin says she needs to discuss the motion with her colleagues but does feel companies need to show how they will make climate change action a priority.

Click to play video: 'Alberta premier compares clean energy transitions between provinces'
Alberta premier compares clean energy transitions between provinces
NDPpoliticsEnergyEnvironmentOil and GasEnergy SectorSuncorSuncor EnergyCharlie AngusOil and gas sectorRich Kruger
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices