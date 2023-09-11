NDP MP wants Suncor CEO to tell MPs why company moving away from focus on clean energy

Send this page to someone via email

NDP MP Charlie Angus says the head of oilsands giant Suncor needs to explain to a House of Commons committee why he’s moving his company’s focus away from clean energy.

CEO Rich Kruger told investors on a conference call last month that the company was spending too much time transitioning to renewable fuels and needed to refocus on its core business of the oilsands.

A week later, during the Liberal cabinet retreat in Charlottetown, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Kruger’s comments underscored why regulation is needed to force oil and gas companies to reduce their emissions.

Angus says after a summer of record global temperatures and devastating wildfires it is clear that no company should be allowed to abandon their responsibility to help fight climate change.

He will seek agreement from other parties to summon Kruger to the natural resources committee when it meets later this month.

Liberal MP and committee member Julie Dabrusin says she needs to discuss the motion with her colleagues but does feel companies need to show how they will make climate change action a priority.