No injuries following south-end house fire in Port Hope, Ont.

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Port Hope, Ont., on Sunday night.

Jeff Ogden, Municipality of Port Hope Fire Rescue Chief, said around 9 p.m., a house fire was reported at the corner of Catherine and Elizabeth streets in the south end of the town.

Flames were seen coming from the upper part of the home and the fire was located in the roof and attic area.

Ogden said no one was home at the time the blaze broke.

The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental, Ogden said.

An early damage estimate to the home is $450,000, he said.

