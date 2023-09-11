Menu

Fire

No injuries following south-end house fire in Port Hope, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 3:03 pm
No injuries were reported following a house fire in Port Hope, Ont. on Sept. 10, 2023. View image in full screen
No injuries were reported following a house fire in Port Hope, Ont. on Sept. 10, 2023. Tricia Mason/Global News Peterborough
No injuries were reported following a house fire in Port Hope, Ont., on Sunday night.

Jeff Ogden, Municipality of Port Hope Fire Rescue Chief, said around 9 p.m., a house fire was reported at the corner of Catherine and Elizabeth streets in the south end of the town.

Flames were seen coming from the upper part of the home and the fire was located in the roof and attic area.

Ogden said no one was home at the time the blaze broke.

The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental, Ogden said.

An early damage estimate to the home is $450,000, he said.

— more to come

House FirePort HopeMunicipality of Port HopePort Hope OntarioPort Hope Fire DepartmentPort Hope house fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

