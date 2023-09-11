More closures expected through Kicking Horse Canyon as project nears completion

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers through Kicking Horse Canyon are being warned about upcoming closures of Highway 1 in order to finish the years-long project.

Highway 1 will be closed during the following days and times.

Monday, Sept. 18 at noon (MT) until Friday, Sept. 22 at noon (MT); and

Monday, Sept. 25 at noon (MT) until Friday, Oct. 6 at noon (MT).

Traffic on Highway 1 between Golden and Castle Junction will be routed via highways 93S and 95, which will add about 1.5 hours of travel time.

The Ministry of Transportation said these closures are necessary to complete construction without the presence of traffic.

The construction zone will be opened briefly to limited local and commuter traffic with prearranged permits twice daily, the ministry said.

These drivers will be escorted by a pilot vehicle during half-hour periods beginning at 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (MT). Similar escorts will be provided for school buses to ensure students have uninterrupted access to school. Emergency vehicles in response mode will be provided escorted passage on short notice.

The highway will be fully open for the Thanksgiving long weekend. After Thanksgiving, some daytime stoppages and overnight closures can still be expected.

The completion of the project will see a 4.8-kilometre stretch transform from a two-lane road to a four-lane route.