Winnipeg police make arrest in Mountain Avenue homicide

Winnipeg police say they have charged a 21-year-old in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the accused and the victim, who did not know each other, met at a gathering at a home in the 500 block of Mountain Avenue. The two had an “encounter” outside and the victim was shot, the press release states.

Everett Patterson King, 23, was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

Police have charged Dartanian Francesco Martin Packuluk, 21, with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the incident or anyone involved is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or make a report online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.