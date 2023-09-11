Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police make arrest in Mountain Avenue homicide

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 12:14 pm
Winnipeg police have charged 21-year-old in the fatal shooting of a man outside a home on Mountain Avenue. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have charged 21-year-old in the fatal shooting of a man outside a home on Mountain Avenue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police say they have charged a 21-year-old in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the accused and the victim, who did not know each other, met at a gathering at a home in the 500 block of Mountain Avenue. The two had an “encounter” outside and the victim was shot, the press release states.

Everett Patterson King, 23, was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

Police have charged Dartanian Francesco Martin Packuluk, 21, with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the incident or anyone involved is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or make a report online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Winnipeg policeMajor Crimes Unitnorth end shootingNorth End homicidewinnipeg homicide arrestmountain avenue homicidemountain avenue shooting
