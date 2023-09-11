Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario may not move forward with facilitators for regional governments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2023 11:18 am
Ontario's new minister of municipal affairs and housing suggests the province may not move forward with a review of six regions with both upper- and lower-tier municipal governments. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Government House Leader Paul Calandra speaks to reporters in Toronto, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Ontario's new minister of municipal affairs and housing suggests the province may not move forward with a review of six regions with both upper- and lower-tier municipal governments. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Government House Leader Paul Calandra speaks to reporters in Toronto, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s new minister of municipal affairs and housing suggests the province may not move forward with a review of six regions with both upper- and lower-tier municipal governments.

Paul Calandra wrote in a statement today that he will be reviewing the move announced by his predecessor to appoint facilitators to assess regional governments in Durham, Halton, Waterloo, York and Niagara regions and Simcoe County.

Calandra says he wants to ensure the province’s approach supports the goal of getting homes built quickly in those fast-growing areas.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra addresses media amid Greenbelt scandal'
Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra addresses media amid Greenbelt scandal
Trending Now

The government enacted a law in the spring to break up the upper-tier municipality of Peel Region, which includes the municipalities of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon.

Story continues below advertisement

The previous minister, Steve Clark, said last month that the facilitators in the six regions would be appointed by today, but the change in plans comes a week after

Clark resigned amid the fallout of two scathing reports on Greenbelt land swaps.

The integrity commissioner found Clark violated ethics rules when the province opened up parts of the protected Greenbelt for housing development, and both the integrity watchdog and the auditor general found that the process to select the lands was hasty and flawed.

More on Politics
OntariopoliticsOntario politicsPaul CalandraHousing Minister Paul CalandraOntario regional governmentsRegional governments
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices