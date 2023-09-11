Menu

Crime

‘Don’t want to tolerate this anymore’: Rash of dine-and-dash incidents at Manitoba restaurants

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 11:22 am
The Manitoba Restaurant and Food Services Association says it has seen an explosion in the number of people 'dining and dashing' in the province. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Restaurant and Food Services Association says it has seen an explosion in the number of people 'dining and dashing' in the province. Getty Images
The Manitoba Restaurant & Foodservices Association says it’s monitoring a disturbing trend in restaurants across the province: customers skipping out on paying for meals — sometimes leaving bills of hundreds of dollars unpaid.

Shaun Jeffrey, the association’s CEO, told 680 CJOB’s The Start that many restaurants are still struggling to recover from the lingering financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is setting them back even further.

“It’s definitely up in frequency, but it’s also up in audacity of value,” Jeffrey said.

“That value is so monumental, both to the person working and to the restaurant — it’s a lot of money to swallow if you’re breaking even or not even doing that.”

Click to play video: 'Dining and dashing in Winnipeg'
Dining and dashing in Winnipeg

Dining and dashing has always been an unfortunate reality of the restaurant industry, Jeffrey said, but the practice has exploded in recent months, with some restaurants taking a bath on hefty bills every few days.

“When I was operating restaurants, you might see one, two a month, and some places are seeing two and three a week,” he said.

Trending Now

“One hundred, $200 walkouts are not unheard of anymore, and it’s really playing heavily on an industry that’s still kind of struggling.”

That cost, he said, goes straight to the restaurants’ bottom lines, and it’s becoming extremely frustrating for everyone — to the point where even other customers are getting involved to stop perpetrators from taking advantage.

“Customers are even stepping up and saying, ‘I don’t think so,’ and that’s really nice.

“The 99.9 per cent of people that go in and want to have an amazing dining experience at a restaurant, they don’t want to tolerate this anymore either. They’re Manitobans and they’re sick of seeing this.”

Click to play video: '‘Embarrassing’: Pre-payment request from Winnipeg restaurant has patron claiming discrimination'
‘Embarrassing’: Pre-payment request from Winnipeg restaurant has patron claiming discrimination
Restaurantscrime in Manitobamanitoba restaurantsDine And DashShaun Jeffreyunpaid billsManitoba Restaurants and Food Services Association
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

