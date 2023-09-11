Police investigate after gun spotted in car in Doon area of Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a handgun was reportedly spotted in a vehicle in the Doon area of Kitchener over the weekend.

Police say officers were dispatched to Apple Ridge Drive on Saturday, shortly before 4 p.m., to investigate the incident.

A witness told the officers that they had seen a gun displayed in the front of a black four-door car.

There were two people inside the car, with one being described as being in their late teens to early 20s with blonde hair. The suspect was reported to be wearing grey sweatpants and a grey hoodie.

Police ask anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.