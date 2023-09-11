Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate after gun spotted in car in Doon area of Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 10:43 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say a handgun was reportedly spotted in a vehicle in the Doon area of Kitchener over the weekend.

Police say officers were dispatched to Apple Ridge Drive on Saturday, shortly before 4 p.m., to investigate the incident.

A witness told the officers that they had seen a gun displayed in the front of a black four-door car.

There were two people inside the car, with one being described as being in their late teens to early 20s with blonde hair. The suspect was reported to be wearing grey sweatpants and a grey hoodie.

Trending Now

Police ask anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeApple Ridge Drive Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices