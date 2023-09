See more sharing options

Toronto police say a woman has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a pickup truck in North York on Monday.

The pedestrian-involved collision happened in the area of Wilson Avenue and Wilson Heights Boulevard at around 9:18 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News a woman in her 70s was taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck remained at the scene, police said.

Wilson Heights is closed in both direction.

