3 people stabbed at Light Up Chinatown festival: VPD

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Police are investigating a triple stabbing that occured just before 6 p.m. Sunday at the Light Up Chinatown festival.

Three people attending the festival were attacked by a stranger near the festival stage at Columbia and Keefer Steets, according to Constable Tania Visintin.

1:51 Vancouver Police investigating double shooting

Officers say the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

A 60-year-old man was arrested and is currently in jail but a motive for the attack is currently unknown.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim has now responded to the attack.

Tonight, three people were attacked in Chinatown. Thank you @VancouverPD for your quick response. pic.twitter.com/Wju23soUf0 — Mayor Ken Sim (@KenSimCity) September 11, 2023

“Our city stands shoulder to shoulder with Light up Chinatown!, our Chinese community and all those who participated today,” Sim shared in a statement Sunday night.

“We will not allow this senseless act of violence to disrupt celebrations of all that makes our city great, and we will work each and every day to ensure Vancouver is a place where people can live, work and thrive in a safe environment.”

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation’s Chair, Carol Lee also responded to the attack.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are heartbroken and devastated by the incident that transpired during the Light Up Chinatown! festival,” Lee stated.

“On behalf of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, as well as the organizing committee and the community, our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.”

More to come…