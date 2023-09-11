Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

3 people stabbed at Light Up Chinatown festival: VPD

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 12:16 am
Chinatown Stabbing View image in full screen
Three people were taken to hospital after they were stabbed by a stranger at the Light Up Chinatown festival Sunday evening. Vancouver Police say the motive is unclear. Global News
Vancouver Police are investigating a triple stabbing that occured just before 6 p.m. Sunday at the Light Up Chinatown festival.

Three people attending the festival were attacked by a stranger near the festival stage at Columbia and Keefer Steets, according to Constable Tania Visintin.

Vancouver Police investigating double shooting

Officers say the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A 60-year-old man was arrested and is currently in jail but a motive for the attack is currently unknown.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim has now responded to the attack.

“Our city stands shoulder to shoulder with Light up Chinatown!, our Chinese community and all those who participated today,” Sim shared in a statement Sunday night.

“We will not allow this senseless act of violence to disrupt celebrations of all that makes our city great, and we will work each and every day to ensure Vancouver is a place where people can live, work and thrive in a safe environment.”

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation’s Chair, Carol Lee also responded to the attack.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by the incident that transpired during the Light Up Chinatown! festival,” Lee stated.

“On behalf of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, as well as the organizing committee and the community, our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.”

More to come…

