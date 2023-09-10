Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Regina church opens healing garden to public

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 8:39 pm
A mural on the outside of Westminster United Church in Regina. View image in full screen
A mural on the outside of Westminster United Church in Regina. Global News
Regina’s Westminster United Church held a ribbon cutting ceremony over the weekend, unveiling a healing garden to members of the public.

Full of native prairie plants and ceremony space, the area is meant to be a space for reflection, meditation and prayer, organizers say.

Cree elder Lorna Standingready cut the ribbon during the ceremony.

“Let us go on and begin to use the healing garden to heal us, you and I, so we can have a healthier Canada,” she said.

Darrell Reine is a minister at the church and has been doing ministry for over 20 years.

“The church has learned and continued to learn from indigenous wisdom and practices,” he said.

He said the church will continue to try to work on relationships with the indigenous community.

Plans are in the works to finalize the medicine wheel, include identification plaques in English and Cree, as well as boulevard planting.

IndigenousChurchGardenUnited Churchunited church of CanadaHealing GardenTruth and Reconcilitation

