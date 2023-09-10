Regina church opens healing garden to public

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s Westminster United Church held a ribbon cutting ceremony over the weekend, unveiling a healing garden to members of the public.

Full of native prairie plants and ceremony space, the area is meant to be a space for reflection, meditation and prayer, organizers say.

Cree elder Lorna Standingready cut the ribbon during the ceremony.

“Let us go on and begin to use the healing garden to heal us, you and I, so we can have a healthier Canada,” she said.

Darrell Reine is a minister at the church and has been doing ministry for over 20 years.

“The church has learned and continued to learn from indigenous wisdom and practices,” he said.

He said the church will continue to try to work on relationships with the indigenous community.



Plans are in the works to finalize the medicine wheel, include identification plaques in English and Cree, as well as boulevard planting.