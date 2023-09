See more sharing options

Two dogs died in a house fire on Cordova Street in Winnipeg Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:22 p.m. fire crews responded to a two-storey fire in the 700 block of Cordova Street in the city’s River Heights neighbourhood, a news release says.

Firefighters got it under control by 1:49 p.m.

Residents got out safely, but two dogs died as a result of smoke exposure, the release said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.