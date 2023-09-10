Menu

Share

Crime

Investigation underway for ‘suspicious’ death on Stoney Nakoda First Nation: RCMP

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 2:42 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Police are investigating what they believe to be a suspicious death after finding a man dead at a residence on Stoney Nakoda First Nation last week.

RCMP responded to a disturbance at a residence around 7 a.m. Friday, and found a 55-year-old man dead when they arrived.

No further details have been released and Major Crimes is investigating the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Stoney Nakoda RCMP are asking anyone with any information about this death to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000, or local police.

Stoney Nakoda Firt Nation is located about 75 kilometres west of Calgary.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

