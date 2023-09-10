Two firefighters hurt in Gagnon Street apartment blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Two firefighters were injured in a blaze that broke out in a three-storey apartment building early Sunday morning in the city’s Glendale neighbourhood.

Just before 5 a.m. fire crews went to the 500 block of Gagnon Street where they saw smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters attacked the fire from the outside while residents got out.

The fire was under control by 7:20 a.m. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries but did not require hospitalization. No one else was hurt.

The city’s social services team was on scene to help displaced residents find temporary accommodation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.