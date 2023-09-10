Menu

Fire

Two firefighters hurt in Gagnon Street apartment blaze

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 1:21 pm
Two firefighters were injured while battling an apartment blaze on Gagnon Street early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg fire crews respond to blaze in vacant home on McDermott Avenue in July 2023. Two firefighters were injured while battling an apartment blaze on Gagnon Street early Sunday morning.
Two firefighters were injured in a blaze that broke out in a three-storey apartment building early Sunday morning in the city’s Glendale neighbourhood.

Just before 5 a.m. fire crews went to the 500 block of Gagnon Street where they saw smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters attacked the fire from the outside while residents got out.

The fire was under control by 7:20 a.m. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries but did not require hospitalization. No one else was hurt.

The city’s social services team was on scene to help displaced residents find temporary accommodation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Winnipeg apartment fire leaves residents seeking affordable housing
