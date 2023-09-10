Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate homicide on Mountain Avenue

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 1:05 pm
A police car sits near Mountain Avenue in 2022. Investigators are looking into the fatal shooting of a man in the 500 block of Mountain Avenue early Sunday. View image in full screen
A police car sits near Mountain Avenue in 2022. Investigators are looking into the fatal shooting of a man in the 500 block of Mountain Avenue early Sunday. Iris Dyck/Global News
Winnipeg police say a man is dead after being shot in the city’s St. John’s neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Mountain Avenue around 12:45 a.m. following reports a man had been shot.

Officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the investigators at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Click to play video: 'Man found dead in Winnipeg garage fire, police say'
Man found dead in Winnipeg garage fire, police say
