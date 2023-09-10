Winnipeg police investigate homicide on Mountain Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a man is dead after being shot in the city’s St. John’s neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Mountain Avenue around 12:45 a.m. following reports a man had been shot.

Officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the investigators at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.