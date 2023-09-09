Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital to undergo another temporary closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 9, 2023 6:29 pm
The emergency department of the South Okanagan General Hospital is seen in Oliver, B.C. on Tues. Aug. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
The emergency department of the South Okanagan General Hospital is seen in Oliver, B.C. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will undergo another temporary closure.

The closure at the only hospital in Oliver will happen on Saturday, from 6 p.m. until Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

The emergency department is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Interior Health, which announced the news just after 1:30 p.m., said the temporary closure is due to unexpected limited physician availability.

Click to play video: 'Mental health supports offered in wake of B.C. wildfires'
Mental health supports offered in wake of B.C. wildfires
Trending Now

“During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital,” said the health agency, adding that local residents in need of emergency care will have to travel to Penticton Regional Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.”

The hospital’s emergency department has undergone several temporary closures due to lack of staffing during the past year, including one on Sept. 1-2 and 4-5.

 

More on Health
Okanagansouth okanaganBC InteriorInterior Healthsouthern interioroliverSouth Okanagan General HospitalInterior Health Agencyemergency department temporary closure
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices