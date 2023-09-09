Suspect sought after 2 women struck on the head on Toronto bus: police

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said officers received a report of an assault at Wilson Subway Station on Aug. 18 around 8:10 p.m..
Police said the suspect and two women were on a Toronto Transit Commission bus.
According to police, the suspect approached the two women and allegedly struck them both on the head.
Police are now searching for a man around 40-years-old, with a medium build, shoulder-length black hair and a black goatee.
He was seen wearing a flourescent green t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
