National

Crime

Suspect sought after 2 women struck on the head on Toronto bus: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 9, 2023 9:12 am
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after two women were reportedly assaulted on a Toronto bus.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after two women were reportedly assaulted on a Toronto bus. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said officers received a report of an assault at Wilson Subway Station on Aug. 18 around 8:10 p.m..

Police said the suspect and two women were on a Toronto Transit Commission bus.

According to police, the suspect approached the two women and allegedly struck them both on the head.

Police are now searching for a man around 40-years-old, with a medium build, shoulder-length black hair and a black goatee.

He was seen wearing a flourescent green t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultTTCTPSToronto Transit Commissionassault investigationassault torontowilson subway station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

