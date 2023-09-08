Police release name of second suspect sought in Thompson apartment complex altercation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have released the name of the second 16-year-old suspect they say is connected with a homicide investigation involving an altercation at an apartment complex in Thompson.

Police are looking for Glen Harper, a 16-year-old male from Bunibonibee Cree Nation and Ashley Clipping, a 34-year-old male from Winnipeg in relation to this incident.

Clipping’s name was released earlier last Saturday and police are still searching for him.

The incident in question happened on August 30 at 7:30 p.m. when police say they went to a residence on Ashberry Place for reports of weapons.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 33-year-old man who appeared to have been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police say four men became involved in an altercation with two other men at the apartment on Ashberry. The altercation led to the death of the 33-year-old.

26-year-old Noah Crane from Oxford House has been charged with second-degree murder and 20-year-old David Linklater from Thompson has been charged with two counts of robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

Meanwhile, warrants were issued for the two remaining suspects, Clipping and Harper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.