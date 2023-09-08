Menu

Crime

Toronto pair arrested in Wilmot while after victim of scam sees grifters in action again

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 3:59 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Waterloo Regional Police say two people from Toronto have been arrested in connection with a roadside scam conducted in Wilmot on Thursday.

According to a release from police, the incident occurred in the middle of the afternoon near Snyder’s Road East and Gingerich Road.

Police say a man at the side of the road flagged down the victim, telling him that he and his daughter were in need of money to get Thunder Bay for a family emergency. There was also a woman travelling in the suspect’s black BMW.

The victim then gave the suspects some money and her phone number, so they could pay her back, before the pair drove away.

Police say the jig was up when the suspect allegedly spotted the pair attempting the scam in a different area.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Officers were dispatched to reach the couple and arrested them near Snyder’s Road East and Livingston Boulevard.

As the officers were making the arrest, police say another person approached the officers to let them know they had also fallen victim to the scam.

A 61-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, both from Toronto, have been charged with fraud under $5,000.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeWilmot NewswILMOT CRIMEWilmot Ontario
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

