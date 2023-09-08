Ottawa school bus routes cancelled for thousands of students due to driver shortage

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Ottawa parents are still scrambling to find a way to get their kids to school after their buses were suddenly cancelled because of a driver shortage.

About 7,500 students are affected after the bus service for both the Ottawa public and catholic school boards cancelled 300 routes just before schools opened this week.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says the city’s rural west end is among the hardest hit areas after a bus company that was to operate 36 routes pulled out.

OSTA says they are looking to resolve service disruptions in two weeks after making changes to routes and training more drivers.

A shortage of bus drivers is not unique to Ottawa with schools in Alberta, Sudbury, Ont., and Toronto all reporting issues.