West Kelowna RCMP seek public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing youth.

Police say the 12-year-old, Kamea-Jean Twan-Oiom, was last seen Thursday night, around 10 p.m., at her family home on Ingram Road.

Twan-Oiom is described as five feet, two inches tall and weighing 100 pounds with long brown and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured shirt, jeans and white Nike sneakers, and was possibly carrying a black Nike backpack.

“Police and her family are very concerned for Kamea-Jean’s safety and are asking the public to be vigilant and keep an eye out for her,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), and reference file number 2023-53453.