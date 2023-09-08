Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

West Kelowna RCMP seek public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old girl

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 1:50 pm
A photo of the missing West Kelowna youth, Kamea-Jean Twan-Oiom. View image in full screen
A photo of the missing West Kelowna youth, Kamea-Jean Twan-Oiom. West Kelowna RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

West Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing youth.

Police say the 12-year-old, Kamea-Jean Twan-Oiom, was last seen Thursday night, around 10 p.m., at her family home on Ingram Road.

Twan-Oiom is described as five feet, two inches tall and weighing 100 pounds with long brown and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured shirt, jeans and white Nike sneakers, and was possibly carrying a black Nike backpack.

“Police and her family are very concerned for Kamea-Jean’s safety and are asking the public to be vigilant and keep an eye out for her,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Trending Now

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), and reference file number 2023-53453.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Okanagancentral okanaganmissing personWest KelownaWest Kelowna RCMPMissing youthMissing West Kelowna youth
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices