Winnipeg Jets prospects set to compete in Young Stars Classic in B.C.

Although the puck doesn’t drop on the Winnipeg Jets’ regular season home opener until Oct. 14, fans can get a glimpse of the team’s future a month earlier by watching the 2023 Young Stars Classic.

The tournament, which takes place Sept. 15-18 in Penticton, B.C., will be streamed live on the Jets’ website, and feature some of the team’s highest-profile prospects competing against squads of up-and-comers for the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and Vancouver Canucks.

This marks the Jets’ eighth year participating in the tournament, which wasn’t held in 2012, 2019, or 2020.

Winnipeg’s Young Stars roster includes recent first-round draft picks Colby Barlow (2023), Brad Lambert (2022), and Chaz Lucius (2021), as well as goaltenders Thomas Milic and Dominic DiVincentiis.

The Jets prospects hit the ice in Penticton Sept. 15 against the Oilers, Sept. 17 vs. the Canucks, and Sept. 18 vs. the Flames.