Crime

Arson causes $1M in damage at logging site: Prince George RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 11:57 am
A picture showing the arson damage at the work site near Prince George. View image in full screen
A picture showing the arson damage at the work site near Prince George. RCMP
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., are investigating an arson incident that has caused around $1 million in damage at a logging site.

Sometime over the weekend, police said three machines at a logging site on Mackenzie Lookout Forest Service Road were “burned beyond repair.”

Employees of the work site were last at the scene on Friday, according to police.

“The area where the machines were stored is fairly remote and not visible from the Forest Service Road,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said.

“We are looking to speak with anyone who was in this area over the weekend who may have noticed some unusual activity or anything suspicious that could assist in this investigation.”

Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line at 250-561-3300 and quote file number 2023-30709.

