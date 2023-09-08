Menu

Canada

TMU men’s soccer team to play amid investigation into alleged ‘concerning behaviour’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2023 10:54 am
Toronto Metropolitan University says the its men's soccer team will play its home opener this weekend despite an ongoing investigation into what the school describes as "serious and concerning behaviour." Students make their way around the renamed Toronto Metropolitan University on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto Metropolitan University says the its men's soccer team will play its home opener this weekend despite an ongoing investigation into what the school describes as "serious and concerning behaviour." Students make their way around the renamed Toronto Metropolitan University on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Toronto Metropolitan University says its men’s soccer team will play its home opener this weekend despite an ongoing investigation into what the school describes as “serious and concerning behaviour.”

TMU had suspended its men’s squad earlier this week after it received a report about the unspecified conduct, adding the team would be held off the field until “further notice.”

The team has already forfeited two road games, but TMU said in a Friday statement that Saturday’s match in Toronto against Nipissing would go ahead as scheduled.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community members is a priority for TMU, and the university is conducting a thorough and independent investigation into these allegations,” Friday’s statement read. “At this time, based on the investigation to date, the university has determined that the home opener … can proceed.

“The university continues to assess and address the situation as appropriate.”

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson said earlier in the week the school “cannot confirm any other details, including the nature of the allegations, as an investigation is underway.”

Among the details that couldn’t be confirmed was a report in the Eyeopener, one of the school’s student newspapers, alleging the behaviour was tied to hazing.

Torontotoronto Metropolitan UniversityTMUTMU soccer teamTMU soccer team suspendedToronto Metropolitan University soccer teamTMU soccerToronto Metropolitan University soccer
© 2023 The Canadian Press

