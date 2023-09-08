Menu

Headline link
Traffic

5 people injured in early morning crash in north Barrie, Ont.

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 1:18 pm
The five people injured in the crash were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
The five people injured in the crash were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
A three-car collision in the north end of Barrie sent five people to hospital early Friday.

Barrie police say the multi-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Bayfield and Hanmer streets around 1:15 a.m.

Police say five people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Barrie police say a 46-year-old man was arrested a short distance from the scene of the accident. He was charged with impaired driving and leaving the scene of a crash.

A section of Bayfield Street was closed while police investigated but has since reopened.

Barrie police are asking anyone with information can contact them at 705-725-7025.

