5 people injured in early morning crash in north Barrie, Ont.

A three-car collision in the north end of Barrie sent five people to hospital early Friday.
Barrie police say the multi-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Bayfield and Hanmer streets around 1:15 a.m.
Police say five people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Barrie police say a 46-year-old man was arrested a short distance from the scene of the accident. He was charged with impaired driving and leaving the scene of a crash.
A section of Bayfield Street was closed while police investigated but has since reopened.
Barrie police are asking anyone with information can contact them at 705-725-7025.
