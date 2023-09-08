Man left with severe head trauma after assault, police search for suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are asking for tips regarding an assault that left a man with severe head trauma.

Around 1 p.m. on Aug. 4, police found an unconscious man with potentially life-threatening injuries at the Rundle Inn and Suites on 153rd Street and 111th Avenue.

Police said the victim, who was identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Stolzenbach, was taken to hospital where he remains.

Stolzenbach suffered severe head trauma and is expected to require care for the rest of his life, said Edmonton police.

Anyone with any information regarding this assault is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.