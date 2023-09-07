Police seek missing Delta, B.C. teen sisters last seen Wednesday

Police in Delta, B.C., are looking for two teen sisters last seen on Wednesday.
Delta police said Silva Bazo, 14, and Diana Bazo, 16, left their home in North Delta together around 3 p.m. Sept. 6.
The pair were initially in contact with friends, but haven’t been in touch with their family and police said there location is unknown.
The duo are known to use public transit.
Both girls are described as five feet tall and about 100 pounds, with long brown hair.
Diana was last seen wearing a white puffer jacket and pajama pants, while Silva was last seen wearing a black jacket and pajama pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Delta police at 604-946-4411 or their local police.
