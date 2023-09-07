Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario police watchdog clears Toronto officer in connection with fatal shooting

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 6:27 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has cleared a Toronto police officer of any criminal offence in connection with the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man earlier this year.

According to the SIU, on May 10, a man approached an officer with a knife and “ignored commands to drop the weapon.”

“The officer shot the man twice and he died in hospital,” the SIU said.

In a report released Thursday, the SIU’s director, Joseph Martino, said he had found “no reasonable grounds to believe a Toronto Police Service officer committed a criminal offence “in connection with the shooting death of the man.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'SIU investigating police-involved Brampton crash'
SIU investigating police-involved Brampton crash
Toronto PoliceShootingTPSSIUToronto shootingSpecial Investigations UnitToronto Police Shootingsiu tps
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices