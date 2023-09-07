Ontario police watchdog clears Toronto officer in connection with fatal shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has cleared a Toronto police officer of any criminal offence in connection with the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man earlier this year.

According to the SIU, on May 10, a man approached an officer with a knife and “ignored commands to drop the weapon.”

“The officer shot the man twice and he died in hospital,” the SIU said.

In a report released Thursday, the SIU’s director, Joseph Martino, said he had found “no reasonable grounds to believe a Toronto Police Service officer committed a criminal offence “in connection with the shooting death of the man.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

