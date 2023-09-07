Calgary police arrest 2, seize drugs, weapons, cash

Send this page to someone via email

An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led Calgary police to two arrests and more charges for people that police believe were involved in drug trafficking in the city’s southwest.

In August, the Calgary Police Service started investigating two people and on Aug. 31, a search warrant was executed at the Ambassador Motor Inn at 802 16th Avenue Northeast. Police believed the individuals were seen driving stolen vehicles and staying in the motel.

During the search, police seized:

60.1 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $3,005

4.3 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $430

43.6 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $4,360

$390 cash

Two BMX-style bikes

An Airsoft replica handgun

A knife, and

A baton

View image in full screen The collection of drugs, weapons and other items Calgary police seized during an Aug. 31 search warrant issued for a motel room. handout / Calgary Police Service

Two Calgarians were arrested and charged.

Calvin McKay, 39, was charged with having proceeds of crime, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property and eight counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Brianna Many Bears, 23, was charged with having proceeds of crime and possession of the purpose of trafficking.

Police said more charges in the investigation are forthcoming.

“Thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip, we were able to execute a successful investigation to keep dangerous drugs and weapons off of our streets and to hold traffickers responsible for their actions,” Sgt. Derek Coffyne said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.