Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec family aiming to live net zero and inspire others

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 6:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal family selected as a finalist in nation-wide carbon footprint contest'
Montreal family selected as a finalist in nation-wide carbon footprint contest
WATCH: A Montreal family has been chosen as a finalist in a national competition to reduce their carbon footprint. As Gloria henriquez reports, they could win up to $50,000 in the process
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Pointe-Claire, Que. family has been selected as a finalist in a nation-wide contest to reduce their carbon footprint.

The Proulx family, who live in Montreal’s West Island suburb, are in the running with seven other families to win $50,000.

The Canadian Geographic Live Net Zero challenge aims to lower emissions and to help families find creative ways to do so.

The Proulxs, a family of five, love adventure. They love camping and canoeing. “And the world and the bees and the beach and the nature,” exclaimed 4-year-old Cedric Proulx.

So they say they are trying to protect the planet. “I want to save the Earth and the bees,” said Cedric.

The family is looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint.

Story continues below advertisement

The three children bike to school and to their activities. They also try not to waste.

“Yeah, we made a car,” said Sasha Proulx, who is 11-years-old. “We had this electric tiny jeep for them [her younger siblings] and then it broke.”

Instead of sending it to the landfill, they upcycled it by attaching a skateboard screwed onto a bench.

More on Canada

They have an electric car and for the first time, instead of using two vehicles to go camping, they will only use one, dramatically reducing the amount they can pack and live as simply as they can.

The Proulx family started reviewing the way they did things after they were selected in the challenge.

In its second year, the contest has expanded to Quebec.

The contest aims to show everyone can do their part, just like the Pointe-Claire family.

Story continues below advertisement

“To help Canadians participate in the challenge that we have as a country to reduce our carbon emissions and hit our ambitious targets by 2030 by at least 40 per cent,” said Aran O’Carroll, Canadian Geographic’s National Director of Environment.

For the Proulx family, it was an exciting new challenge to take on.

Trending Now

“Especially having kids and having an older house, there’s just opportunity to learn more and inspire other families,” said Jessica Coll.

The family will have to complete five different challenges which last two weeks each.

They’re starting with the commuting challenge.

“We’re not using our car unless it’s absolutely necessary,” Coll said.

The following challenge will have them look at the energy inefficiencies of their century-old house.

“We already started with an Energuide audit, they come in and look at your whole house,” said Olivier Proulx.

The Proulx children say they hope to create new and lasting habits so they can see their favourite animals thrive on a healthy planet.

The contest closes at the end of the year.

A panel of judges will evaluate which family had the highest impact and will award the prize in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Liberal government unveils plan for net-zero power by 2035'
Liberal government unveils plan for net-zero power by 2035
Climate Changeenergy EfficiencyCanadian GeographicEnerGuidereducing carbon footprintLive Net Zero challengeProulx Family Net Zero Challenge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices